Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 March, 2021, 5:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Seven die of COVID, 515 infected in 24 hrs      
Home Business

Half of the budget on children’s dev not spent: Deputy Speaker

Published : Tuesday, 2 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Business Correspondent

The Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Md. Fazle Rabbi Miah, MP addressing a special caucus on children's rights in the context of Covid-19 organized by World Vision at Hotel Westin in the capital on Sunday.

The Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Md. Fazle Rabbi Miah, MP addressing a special caucus on children's rights in the context of Covid-19 organized by World Vision at Hotel Westin in the capital on Sunday.

Deputy Speaker of the National Parliament Md. Fazle Rabbi Miah, MP said, many ministries could not spend half of the budgetary allocations on children's development.
At the end of the year, many ministries return half of the budget allocated on children's development. He suggested for allocation in the future, reports should be sought from the ministries about how and what amount the ministries had spent the fund allocated in the previous year.
He suggested that the ministries which had failed to spend the fund on the children's development should get lesser amount in future for failing to perform their duties.
Fazle Rabbi said such measure could help boost the activities of the reluctant ministries.
The Deputy Speaker of the Parliament was addressing a special caucus on children's rights in the context of Covid-19 organized by World Vision (An international Christian humanitarian and development organization) at Hotel Westin in the capital on Sunday.
The Deputy Speaker sought advice from those in charge of World Vision on what can be done for the development of children in the future.
The Caucus (Parliamentary on child rights) members expressed their views on the current situation review and direction in the implementation of defeating Covid-19 of child rights in Bangladesh.
In the meeting, president of Caucus Md. Samsul Haque Tuku, National director of World Vision Bangladesh Mr. Shures Bartlet, Director of communication, advocacy and public relation Toni Maickel Gomej were present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sonali Bank gets ICMAB Silver award
Banking Events
‘BD needs to be ready to face post-LDC graduation challenges’
Emirates flyers can now purchase entire rows amid C-19
Saudia plans to order 70 Airbus, Boeing jets: Report
Pakistan set to get three new airlines
Airline pax revenue falls 73pc in Q420: IATA
Unilever Consumer Care declares 440pc dividend


Latest News
Govt is prioritizing people’s food, housing, vaccination: PM
Quader condemns BNP’s independence’s function opening by ‘a convict’
BBC reporter detained by Ethiopian military
Dubai cat cafe hopes rescues will find purr-fect new homes
Google Workspace getting major overhaul
Amazon set to open first checkout-free grocery store in UK
Abu Dhabi’s de facto ruler consolidates control over ADNOC
Case filed against Al Jazeera with US federal court
Seven die of COVID, 515 infected in 24 hrs
CEC hits out at Mahbub Talukder over his remarks
Most Read News
I’ve become a scapegoat: Samia
Police bar left student alliances' bid to besiege Home Ministry
PM urges companies to motivate people about insurance
BNP wins mayoral post in Bogura
Erfan Salim cleared from drug charges
School teacher's hanging body recovered in Jhenidah
Arrests made at Barcelona football club after police raid
Denver family wows neighbourhood with snow art
Stop giving publicity to nuisance: FM on 13 diplomats’ jt statement
Rare turtle lays 27 eggs in Bagerhat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft