Half of the budget on children’s dev not spent: Deputy Speaker



The Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Md. Fazle Rabbi Miah, MP addressing a special caucus on children's rights in the context of Covid-19 organized by World Vision at Hotel Westin in the capital on Sunday.

At the end of the year, many ministries return half of the budget allocated on children's development. He suggested for allocation in the future, reports should be sought from the ministries about how and what amount the ministries had spent the fund allocated in the previous year.

He suggested that the ministries which had failed to spend the fund on the children's development should get lesser amount in future for failing to perform their duties.

Fazle Rabbi said such measure could help boost the activities of the reluctant ministries.

The Deputy Speaker of the Parliament was addressing a special caucus on children's rights in the context of Covid-19 organized by World Vision (An international Christian humanitarian and development organization) at Hotel Westin in the capital on Sunday.

The Deputy Speaker sought advice from those in charge of World Vision on what can be done for the development of children in the future.

The Caucus (Parliamentary on child rights) members expressed their views on the current situation review and direction in the implementation of defeating Covid-19 of child rights in Bangladesh.

In the meeting, president of Caucus Md. Samsul Haque Tuku, National director of World Vision Bangladesh Mr. Shures Bartlet, Director of communication, advocacy and public relation Toni Maickel Gomej were present.









