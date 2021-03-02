IFIC bank awaits regulatory approval to offload Tk 5 billion bonds

The board of directors of IFIC Bank, which is listed on the stock exchange, wants to issue non-convertible subordinated bonds worth Tk 5 billion.

The bond will be released with the approval of the regulator, the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

Based on the information provided by the IFIC authorities, the DSE said that the bond would be released as part of fulfilling the Tier-2 conditions.

The bank will be able to release the bonds after getting approval from Bangladesh Bank, the regulator of the banking sector, and Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), the regulator of the capital market.

Nonconvertible bonds have long been recognized as a stable way to grow savings without the volatility associated with the stock market.

The biggest drawback to bonds is their lower interest rate compared to stocks, as investors are forced to settle for a lower return in exchange for lower risk.







