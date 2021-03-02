Stocks edge up on bargain hunting

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) edged up on Monday, after a day of slump as bargain hunters preferred to buy the prospective shares sold by small investors for profit in the previous sessions.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, edged up by 22.02 points or 0.40 per cent to 5,426, while DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, moved up 12.56 points to 2,069 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) added 6.23 points to 1,229 at the close of the session.

Turnover on the DSE however, came down to Tk 6.18 billion, down 6.36 per cent r than the previous day's turnover of Tk 6.60 billion.

Of the 343 issues, traded, 129 advanced, 105 declined and 118 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco - the flagship company of Beximco Group- continued to dominate the turnover chart with shares worth over Tk 986 million changing hands followed by BATBC, Robi, LankaBangla Finance and GBB Power.

Newly listed eGeneration was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.96 per cent while Unilever Consumer Care was the worst loser, losing 7.75 per cent following its corporate

declaration.

A total number of 121,967 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 154.25 million shares and mutual fund units.

The market-cap of DSE also rose to Tk 4,671 billion on Monday, up from Tk 4,657 billion in the previous day.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose 83 points to settle at 15,687 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) added 49 points to 9,460 at the close.

Of the issues traded, 97 gained, 57 declined and 72 remained unchanged on the CSE.

The port city's bourse traded 12.75 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 358 million.









