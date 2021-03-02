Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 March, 2021, 5:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Seven die of COVID, 515 infected in 24 hrs      
Home Business

Stocks edge up on bargain hunting

Published : Tuesday, 2 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) edged up on Monday, after a day of slump as bargain hunters preferred to buy the prospective shares sold by small investors for profit in the previous sessions.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, edged up by 22.02 points or 0.40 per cent to 5,426, while DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, moved up  12.56 points to 2,069 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) added 6.23 points to 1,229 at the close of the session.
Turnover on the DSE however, came down to Tk 6.18 billion, down 6.36 per cent r than the previous day's turnover of Tk 6.60    billion.
Of the 343 issues, traded, 129 advanced, 105 declined and 118 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco - the flagship company of Beximco Group- continued to dominate the turnover chart with shares worth over Tk 986 million changing hands followed by BATBC, Robi, LankaBangla Finance and GBB Power.
Newly listed eGeneration was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.96 per cent while Unilever Consumer Care was the worst loser, losing 7.75 per cent following its corporate
declaration.
A total number of 121,967 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 154.25 million shares and mutual fund units.
The market-cap of DSE also rose to Tk 4,671 billion on Monday, up from Tk 4,657 billion in the previous day.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose 83 points to settle at 15,687 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) added 49 points to 9,460 at the close.
Of the issues traded, 97 gained, 57 declined and 72 remained unchanged on the CSE.
The port city's bourse traded 12.75 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 358 million.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sonali Bank gets ICMAB Silver award
Banking Events
‘BD needs to be ready to face post-LDC graduation challenges’
Emirates flyers can now purchase entire rows amid C-19
Saudia plans to order 70 Airbus, Boeing jets: Report
Pakistan set to get three new airlines
Airline pax revenue falls 73pc in Q420: IATA
Unilever Consumer Care declares 440pc dividend


Latest News
Govt is prioritizing people’s food, housing, vaccination: PM
Quader condemns BNP’s independence’s function opening by ‘a convict’
BBC reporter detained by Ethiopian military
Dubai cat cafe hopes rescues will find purr-fect new homes
Google Workspace getting major overhaul
Amazon set to open first checkout-free grocery store in UK
Abu Dhabi’s de facto ruler consolidates control over ADNOC
Case filed against Al Jazeera with US federal court
Seven die of COVID, 515 infected in 24 hrs
CEC hits out at Mahbub Talukder over his remarks
Most Read News
I’ve become a scapegoat: Samia
Police bar left student alliances' bid to besiege Home Ministry
PM urges companies to motivate people about insurance
BNP wins mayoral post in Bogura
Erfan Salim cleared from drug charges
School teacher's hanging body recovered in Jhenidah
Arrests made at Barcelona football club after police raid
Denver family wows neighbourhood with snow art
Stop giving publicity to nuisance: FM on 13 diplomats’ jt statement
Rare turtle lays 27 eggs in Bagerhat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft