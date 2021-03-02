Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 March, 2021, 5:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Seven die of COVID, 515 infected in 24 hrs      
Home Business

Indonesia’s safeguard duty may obstruct proposed PTA with BD

Published : Tuesday, 2 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Business Correspondent

Indonesia’s safeguard duty may obstruct proposed PTA with BD

Indonesia’s safeguard duty may obstruct proposed PTA with BD

The Indonesia government's safeguard duty on import of readymade garment from Bangladesh and similar RMG exporting countries like China, Vietnam and Singapore is directly conflicting with the proposed Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) Dhaka is now negotiating with Jakarta.
Indonesia is going to impose the safeguard duty following a notification by WTO on February   23 that said the country would come in next 90 days in the interest of safeguarding local textile industry.  
A country can impose safeguard measures if excessive import threatens its domestic production, the WTO rules said.  
Reacting on the development Md Jahangir Alam, convener of Swadinata Parishad and a leader of the garment industry said we know that Indonesia is a competitor of Bangladesh and a rival in global export market for apparel goods.
While Bangladesh is the second largest exporter after China, Indonesia is the 5th largest in this global trade. So it is natural that the country would try to protect its domestic producers and there is nothing unusual about it.
Bangladesh is negotiating a preferential trade agreement with Indonesia with the hope that both countries would benefit mutually. Despite competition many trade facilities things may be achieved through negotiation, he said.     
Another BGMEA leader said Bangladesh as a least developed country enjoys duty-free market access to Indonesia for some exports except RMG exports. However Bangladeshi exporters have to pay 25 percent duty on exporting apparel items to the country.
The new safeguard duty will be ranging from $0.44 to $11.29 per piece on readymade garments (RMG) from Bangladesh and other top regional exporters. It will include top garments of all types, bottom garments, suits, ensembles and dresses, outwear, babies' garments, clothing accessories and headwear and neckwear.
Jakarta is making the decision to address the demand of the local garment makers who feel they are hurt by exports from the regional countries. The industry sources said Bangladesh Commerce ministry has made an appeal to the Indonesian government and it is set to take part in a hearing on March 19.
Earlier a delegation of commerce ministry, Bangladesh Tariff Commission and representatives of BGMEA took part in a similar meeting in November last year but industry sources said Indonesia rejected the viewpoints Bangladesh made in that meeting.
Indonesia is the 5th largest producers and garment exporter in the world which earned 14 billion from textile goods export in 2019.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sonali Bank gets ICMAB Silver award
Banking Events
‘BD needs to be ready to face post-LDC graduation challenges’
Emirates flyers can now purchase entire rows amid C-19
Saudia plans to order 70 Airbus, Boeing jets: Report
Pakistan set to get three new airlines
Airline pax revenue falls 73pc in Q420: IATA
Unilever Consumer Care declares 440pc dividend


Latest News
Govt is prioritizing people’s food, housing, vaccination: PM
Quader condemns BNP’s independence’s function opening by ‘a convict’
BBC reporter detained by Ethiopian military
Dubai cat cafe hopes rescues will find purr-fect new homes
Google Workspace getting major overhaul
Amazon set to open first checkout-free grocery store in UK
Abu Dhabi’s de facto ruler consolidates control over ADNOC
Case filed against Al Jazeera with US federal court
Seven die of COVID, 515 infected in 24 hrs
CEC hits out at Mahbub Talukder over his remarks
Most Read News
I’ve become a scapegoat: Samia
Police bar left student alliances' bid to besiege Home Ministry
PM urges companies to motivate people about insurance
BNP wins mayoral post in Bogura
Erfan Salim cleared from drug charges
School teacher's hanging body recovered in Jhenidah
Arrests made at Barcelona football club after police raid
Denver family wows neighbourhood with snow art
Stop giving publicity to nuisance: FM on 13 diplomats’ jt statement
Rare turtle lays 27 eggs in Bagerhat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft