Iran insists US lift sanctions first to revive nuclear deal talks

DUBAI, Mar 1: Iran said on Monday the United States should lift sanctions first if it wants to hold talks with Tehran to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers that former President Donald Trump abandoned.

President Joe Biden has said Washington is ready for talks about both nations resuming compliance with the pact, under which Tehran secured an easing of sanctions by limiting its nuclear work. But each side wants the other to move first.

The West fears Iran wants to build nuclear weapons, while Tehran says that has never been its goal. "President Joe Biden's administration should change Trump's maximum pressure policy towards Tehran ... If they want talks with Iran, first they should lift sanctions," Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

Washington said on Sunday it was disappointed by Tehran's refusal to hold talks but was ready to "re-engage in meaningful diplomacy" and would consult with major powers. While Iran has been demanding the lifting of U.S. sanctions first, Washington says Tehran must return to compliance with the deal, which Iran has been progressively breaching since 2019.

"The new U.S. administration's refusal to return to the deal is a historic mistake," Khatibzadeh said, saying Tehran would continue to work with the U.N. nuclear watchdog despite scaling back cooperation.

Iran's foreign minister urged the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) 35-nation Board of Governors not to "create a mess" by endorse a U.S.-led push to adopt a resolution against Tehran's decision to scale back its cooperation with the U.N. nuclear watchdog.

"Europeans, with the backing of the United States, have initiated a wrong path in the IAEA's board ... we believe this move will lead to a mess," Iranian media quoted Mohammad Javad Zarif as saying on Monday. "We have solutions for all scenarios."

In a position paper seen by Reuters and sent to other IAEA member states before the board's quarterly meeting this week, Tehran threatens to end a deal struck with the IAEA a week ago temporarily maintaining some monitoring of its activities.

However, diplomats said it was unclear whether the board would adopt a resolution. Iran's recent decision to limit inspections by the UN's nuclear watchdog will be at the heart of a meeting of its board of governors on Monday, with some members mulling a formal rebuke to Tehran.

Western countries will be trying to find a way of censuring Iran without jeopardising fragile efforts to revive the 2015 deal between Tehran and major powers on its nuclear programme. The possibility of a resolution criticising Iran being passed at the board attracted sharp diplomatic comment in the run-up to the meeting. -REUTERS

"The Europeans have started a wrong move by supporting the US in the board of governors," Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday. "We think this move will lead to the situation becoming disorganised," he said, according to the official Irna agency.

While President Joe Biden has said he is willing to bring the United States back to the 2015 deal, on Sunday Iran said the time was "not suitable" to hold an informal meeting with the US and the remaining parties to the accord -- France, Germany, Britain, China and Russia.

Diplomatic sources say that no decision has yet been taken by European states on whether or not to put forward a resolution as Iran will only be discussed later in the week at the meeting, being held via videoconference.

Russia has made clear its opposition to the prospect of a resolution criticising Iran. Russian ambassador Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted on Monday that such a move would be an "unfortunate miscalculation".

Earlier he had said that "the common responsibility of all 35 Governors is to ensure that the debates (even heated) do not negatively affect diplomatic efforts aimed at full restoration of #JCPOA," using the formal name for the 2015 deal.

Russia's deputy foreign minister also blasted Washington for US strikes on Iran-backed militias in eastern Syria last week, saying the move threatened to scupper talks. "There is no doubt that influential forces in Washington have taken steps in order to derail this meeting," Sergei Ryabkov was quoted by Russian state news agency TASS as saying.

