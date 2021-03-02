Video
Front Page

Remittances exceed $1,780m in Feb

Published : Tuesday, 2 March, 2021
Staff Correspondent

The monthly inflow of remittances in February has been recorded at US$1,780.58 million, according to data of the Ministry of Finance.
The remittance inflow in February of 2020 was $1,452 million, the data also said.
Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserve hit a new record of $44.02 billion thanks to robust remittance inflows and lower import payments, Bangladesh Bank data showed.
The reserve, one of the major macroeconomic indicators of an economy, touched the $41 billion mark on October 28 and rose to $42 billion on December 15 and then to $43 billion on December 30 last year.
Between July and January this fiscal year, the country received $14.9 billion in remittance, up by 34.95 per cent from a year ago.
Meanwhile, remittance stood at $1.49 billion in the first 23 days of February in contrast to $1.24 billion in the same period a year ago, the BB data showed.
Remittance has played a vital role in boosting the foreign currency reserve amid the coronavirus pandemic, a Bangladesh Bank official said, adding that dwindling imports have also helped expand the reserve.


