Remittances exceed $1,780m in Feb

The monthly inflow of remittances in February has been recorded at US$1,780.58 million, according to data of the Ministry of Finance.

The remittance inflow in February of 2020 was $1,452 million, the data also said.

Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserve hit a new record of $44.02 billion thanks to robust remittance inflows and lower import payments, Bangladesh Bank data showed.

The reserve, one of the major macroeconomic indicators of an economy, touched the $41 billion mark on October 28 and rose to $42 billion on December 15 and then to $43 billion on December 30 last year.

Between July and January this fiscal year, the country received $14.9 billion in remittance, up by 34.95 per cent from a year ago.

Meanwhile, remittance stood at $1.49 billion in the first 23 days of February in contrast to $1.24 billion in the same period a year ago, the BB data showed.

Remittance has played a vital role in boosting the foreign currency reserve amid the coronavirus pandemic, a Bangladesh Bank official said, adding that dwindling imports have also helped expand the reserve.





