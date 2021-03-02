NBR warns Dhaka Club for Tk 336 million VAT evasion

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has instructed the Dhaka Club Limited (DCL) to pay Tk 336 million value added tax (VAT) in arrears immediately.

Although Dhaka Club Limited collected about Tk 336 million for various services, it did not deposit it in the government treasury. The club is said to have evaded VAT from 2009 to 2016.

Not only that, the customs, excise and VAT authorities of Dhaka South have repeatedly demanded payment of VAT due but it has not been submitted yet. The last time two separate claims were issued on January 25, it was alleged that the revenue was being delayed.

The demand signed by Additional Commissioner, Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionearate, Dhaka South, Pramila Sarkar has been sent to the managing authority of Dhaka Club Limited.

Based on the intelligence report, it is found that in seven years, the company has evaded VAT and supplementary duty of around Tk 336 million. After that, the company is delaying the payment of this revenue even though it gave final notice as per the rules.

The club authority placed an application on January 20, seeking two months' time to pay the demanded VAT. However, the VAT zone extended the time for 15 days, following the application, according to the officials.

It has been found that the DCL sought such time extension on five occasions since September 26, 2017, the letter said.

The NBR detected the alleged VAT evasion in 2017 and sent show-cause letter to the club authority on July 7, 2017, for the first time.

Later, it sent nine letters to the DCL asking to pay the arrear VAT, but the club authority lingered the process by seeking time extensions, said officials concerned.

On December 24, 2018, the VAT authorities sent final demand notice, rejecting applications of the club to review/recalculate the VAT demand worth Tk 266 million.

The zone said the DCL should pay the amount within 15 days - warning otherwise it would be forced to freeze the club's bank accounts and take legal actions under Section 56 of the VAT law.

The officials said the club authority also attended the hearing, and as per their request the NBR waived the interest due to delay in paying the VAT.

Commissioner of Dhaka South Customs, Excise and VAT Commissioner Humayun Kabir said that a letter was sent to him from our law department. The claim has been issued legally. But the Dhaka Club authorities were contacted but no response was received.

Asked about this issues, Dhaka Club CEO and Secretary Zahirul Alim didn't disclose anything and said will talk over this issues later.

According to NBR sources, Dhaka Club Limited, located in Ramna area of the capital, sells various services as influential people of the society visit it throughout the year. The main income of the club comes from the bar. Different brands of liquor are sold here. Apart from this, Dhaka Club also earns income from various sectors including booking charge, service charge, rent, sale of bakery products, beauty parlor, guest house rent, health service, card room and laundry service.







