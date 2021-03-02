Order on Kishore’s bail tomorrow

The High Court (HC) on Monday set tomorrow (Wednesday) for delivering order on a petition filed by Cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore in a case filed under Digital Security Act, seeking bail.

The court also ordered to inform it with an affidavit about the death of Mushtaq Ahmed, another accused in the case who died on Thursday night.

When lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua verbally informed the virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman about Mushtaq's death, the HC asked him to submit an affidavit on the matter.

The HC set the date after hearing the petition filed by Kishore seeking bail in the DSA case.

Deputy Attorney General Md Sarwar Hossain Bappy represented the State during the hearing.

Kishore was arrested with writer Mushtaq Ahmed on May 5 last year on charges of propagating disinformation against the government on social media in a case under the DSA.

Writer Mushtaq Ahmed, co-accused in the case, died in jail on Feb 25. His bail was sought in an application before his death, along

with Kishore's.

The case was started against 11 people by Deputy Assistant Director Zahirul Islam of RAB-3 with Ramna Police Station.

Kishore along with Mushtaq has been in prison for the past nine months, while Minhaj and Didar were granted bail by the court in September last year.





