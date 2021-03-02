Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 March, 2021, 5:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Seven die of COVID, 515 infected in 24 hrs      
Home Front Page

Order on Kishore’s bail tomorrow

Published : Tuesday, 2 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday set tomorrow (Wednesday) for delivering order on a petition filed by Cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore in a case filed under Digital Security Act, seeking bail.
The court also ordered to inform it with an affidavit about the death of Mushtaq Ahmed, another accused in the case who died on Thursday night.
When lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua verbally informed the virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman about Mushtaq's death, the HC asked him to submit an affidavit on the matter.
The HC set the date after hearing the petition filed by Kishore seeking bail in the DSA case.
Deputy Attorney General Md Sarwar Hossain Bappy represented the State during the hearing.
Kishore was arrested with writer Mushtaq Ahmed on May 5 last year on charges of propagating disinformation against the government on social media in a case under the DSA.
Writer Mushtaq Ahmed, co-accused in the case, died in jail on Feb 25. His bail was sought in an application before his death, along
with Kishore's.
The case was started against 11 people by Deputy Assistant Director Zahirul Islam of RAB-3 with Ramna Police Station.
Kishore along with Mushtaq has been in prison for the past nine months, while Minhaj and Didar were granted bail by the court in September last year.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Iran insists US lift sanctions first to revive nuclear deal talks
Police obstructs leaders and activists of some left-leaning student bodies
Remittances exceed $1,780m in Feb
NBR warns Dhaka Club for Tk 336 million VAT evasion
Order on Kishore’s bail tomorrow
Fakhrul calls all to unite to regain voting rights
BNP trying to revamp party
8 more die of coronavirus, 585 people tested positive


Latest News
Govt is prioritizing people’s food, housing, vaccination: PM
Quader condemns BNP’s independence’s function opening by ‘a convict’
BBC reporter detained by Ethiopian military
Dubai cat cafe hopes rescues will find purr-fect new homes
Google Workspace getting major overhaul
Amazon set to open first checkout-free grocery store in UK
Abu Dhabi’s de facto ruler consolidates control over ADNOC
Case filed against Al Jazeera with US federal court
Seven die of COVID, 515 infected in 24 hrs
CEC hits out at Mahbub Talukder over his remarks
Most Read News
I’ve become a scapegoat: Samia
Police bar left student alliances' bid to besiege Home Ministry
PM urges companies to motivate people about insurance
BNP wins mayoral post in Bogura
Erfan Salim cleared from drug charges
School teacher's hanging body recovered in Jhenidah
Arrests made at Barcelona football club after police raid
Denver family wows neighbourhood with snow art
Stop giving publicity to nuisance: FM on 13 diplomats’ jt statement
Rare turtle lays 27 eggs in Bagerhat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft