Fakhrul calls all to unite to regain voting rights

Tuesday, 2 March, 2021, 5:00 PM
Published : Tuesday, 2 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir along with party's senior leaders inaugurating its programme to celebrate the golden jubilee of the country's independence at the BNP headquarters on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir called upon all the people to unite and work for the fulfilment of the dreams of the people of the country.
Mirza Fakhrul made the remarks as special guest while inaugurating a year-long programme on the occasion of the golden jubilee celebration of the Independence Day at Lakeshore Hotel in Gulshan on Monday.
"There is no Constitution, no voting rights and elections are held without voters. The government came to power completely illegally by stealing votes. All hopes and aspirations of the people have been shattered during the tenure of this government," the BNP Secretary General said.
Fakhrul also said, "We want to show dreams of a democratic country to the people. We want to respect and honour every freedom fighter as well as every single person in the country."
"After 50 years, let's unite and work for the fulfillment of our dreams. It will take us on the path of building a liberal democratic and prosperous Bangladesh and help to move forward from the world of darkness to the world of light," Fakhrul added.
He said, "You all know that, this government is illegally trying to cancel the title of Bir Uttam awarded to the martyred President Ziaur Rahman.      But they do not know that the title cannot be cancelled even if they demanded so."
Mentioning that 'Khaleda Zia has been imprisoned three times to save the country's democracy,' the BNP Secretary General said, "Moreover, during the tenure of this government, many leaders and activists were imprisoned and many have died in prison like Pintu."
Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, president of the Golden Jubilee of Independence convening committee, presided the inauguration programme.
Tareq Rahman, acting chairman of the party, inaugurated the event via Skype from London.
The BNP will hold a 'Subarna Jayanti' rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on March 30 to celebrate the golden jubilee of independence. Apart from this, the party will celebrate the 50th independence anniversary of Bangladesh in various programmes throughout the year.


