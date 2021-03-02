BNP trying to revamp party

In an effort to reorganize the party to wage an anti-government movement, the major opposition party the BNP on Monday inaugurated its programme to celebrate the golden jubilee of the country's independence.

Senior leaders of the BNP think that the programme will help them to encourage its grass-root level activists in the national political events.

The activists who have already been isolated from the party activities will get involved in politics again. As a result, the party will get new pace in the oust-government movement.

The senior leaders claimed that absence of

proper leadership and patronization both at central and district committees the party leaders are now mostly involved in business and job for survival. That is why, most of the BNP leaders are not actively participating in the political programme.

Many of those who are still fully involved in politics are unable to stay at home due to political cases and police harassment prompting them to stay away from politics.

The BNP leaders claimed that current political culture of killing and disappearance of the Awami League had stifled democratic political practice.

BNP on Wednesday announced a 19-day programme in the current month. The programmes include a grand rally at Suhrawardy Udyan and celebration of the golden jubilee of the country's independence.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was invited by the party to the inaugural function.

According to political analysts, the BNP will try to organize its grassroots through these programmes. If BNP can keep working in the face of obstacles it can revive its grassroots at least a little bit.

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) 36 No Ward BNP activist Kari Afsaruzzaman said, "The party has been out of power for 12 years and trying to keep it afloat under pressure."

He also said, "He could not participate in political activities for the sake of business."

Sumon Sikder, DSCC 25 No. Ward Chhatra Dal activist, was jailed after the party was out of power. Now he cannot stay at home to escape arrest.

Sumon Sikder said senior leader used to help them when they were in political trouble. But at present they are not getting any cooperation from them. BNP Standing Committee Member Nazrul Islam Khan told the Daily Observer that there was no situation to do politics in Bangladesh. Not only BNP but also other political parties in Bangladesh are not able to do politics.

"Cases have been filed against the leaders at the grassroots level. That is why they cannot stay at home," he said.

Not only the leaders but also their families are being harassed by police and the ruling party, said the BNP senior leader.

"Having been out of power for 12 years, many leaders cannot maintain their relation with grassroots activists and are not able to cooperate with them," said BNP Standing Committee Member.







