8 more die of coronavirus, 585 people tested positive

The country on Monday witnessed eight more new deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours taking the country's death toll from the virus to 8,416 while 585 people tested positive for Covid-19.

The number of novel coronavirus affected cases in the country now stands at 546,801.

As many as 873 patients had been declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to

497,797 with a 91.04 percent recovery rate, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Meanwhile, 13,570 samples had been tested in 216 labs across the country in the past 24 hours till Monday. A total of 4,057,597 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The latest day's infection rate was 4.31 percent though the overall rate in the country till date was 13.48 percent. The death rate stands at 1.54 percent.

Among the deceased of Monday, four were men and four were women. Four of the victims were from Dhaka and the rest four were from Chattogram division. All the deceased died in different hospitals across the country.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victim shows that 6,363 of the total deceased were men and 2,053 were women. The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March of the same year.

Among the total 8,416 fatalities, 4,712 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 1,544 in Chattogram, 478 in Rajshahi, 560 in Khulna, 253 in Barishal division, 310 in Sylhet, 363 in Rangpur and 196 in Mymensingh division.

However, China was the world's first country which on 11 January 2019 reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China's Hubei province.

Some 2,544,254 people have died so far from the Covid-19 outbreak and there are currently 114,738,603 confirmed cases in 212 countries, according to the Worldometer.















