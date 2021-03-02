PK Halder crossed border 1 hour before travel ban

The immigration police authorities on Monday in a report prepared for the High Court said absconding Prasanta Kumar Halder, known as PK Halder, former managing director of NBR Global Bank, left the country through Banapole Land Port on October 23 in 2019 just one hour before immigration police received his travel ban notice.

PK Halder, also former managing director of Reliance Finance Limited, is currently in Canada, where he is believed to have laundered more than Tk 10,000 crore.

The immigration authorities received the notice from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) one hour after PK Halder left the country.

The report will be submitted through the Attorney General office to the HC. The hearing on it will be held on March 15.

A virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim asked the government to submit a report on how and when PK Halder left the country.

Following the HC order, the immigration authorities prepared the report.

Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik told journalists that Immigration Department of Special Branch of Police said PK Halder crossed the Benapole border at 3:38pm on October 23 in 2019.

The Anti-Corruption Commission issued a travel ban on PK Halder on October 22 in 2019 and sent the notice to immigration police by post, which the officials received at 4:30pm the next day, he added quoting immigration officials.

The International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) issued a red notice against PK Halder on January 8 this year, following a request from Bangladesh Police.

In the report it also mentioned that PK Halder holds a Canadian passport.

On February 15, the HC asked the authorities concerned to submit a list of government officials who helped Prasanta Kumar Halder to escape from Bangladesh.

It also asked the Superintendent of Police of the Immigration at the Special Branch to submit a list of police officials posted at the immigration of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. The court also asked the ACC to submit the list of its officers investigating PK Halder's cases.

On January 21, the HC sought the list of the central bank officials who worked from 2008 to 2020.

On January 8 in 2020, the ACC filed a case against Halder on charges of amassing about Tk 275 crore beyond his known sources of income.

On December 3 in, the Canadian authorities informed the Bangladesh government about Halder's Canadian holding address.

The move came after the HC on November 19 in 2020, asked the government and the ACC about the steps taken to bring him back to Bangladesh.



