Tk 197,643cr revised ADP for current fiscal likely to get approval today

The Planning Commission has finalized the draft of Revised Annual Development Programme (RADP) for the current fiscal year amounting to Tk 197,643 crore after redistributing allocations among several ministries and departments.

The government is implementing ADP of Tk 214,611 crore in the current fiscal year. Of this, government funds amounted to Tk 134,643 crore or 62.74 per cent and foreign aid amounted to Tk 70,502 crore or 32.85 per cent. As a result, the allocation from foreign aid is decreasing by Tk 7,500 crore.

The RADP is likely to get approval at a meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday (today), sources said.

The amount of foreign loan has been reduced to Tk 7,501.69 crore in the RADP in the fiscal 2020-21.

Besides, allocation to the transport sector is declining by about Tk 3,000 crore but the water supply and housing sector it is increasing by around Tk 600 crore.

According to the sources, Tk 2,981 crore is being cut in the transport sector more than the original allocation for the current fiscal year. The highest priority sector will now be allocated Tk 49,212 crore in the proposed RADP, down from Tk 52,173 crore in the original ADP.

In addition, allocations to the power, information and communication technology sectors are also declining significantly.

The second priority will be to allocate Tk 26,491 crore for physical planning, water supply and housing, which was Tk 25,795 crore in the original allocation. As a result, the

allocation is increasing by Tk 697 crore.

On the other hand, ADP had allocated Tk 4,321 crore to health, nutrition, population and family welfare. From there, it has been proposed to increase it by Tk 3,537.42 crore and allocate Tk 7,858.42 crore in the revised ADP.

In the first six months of the current financial year (July-December), the ministries and departments have been able to spend Tk 17,563 crore from the foreign aid allocation, which is 24.91 per cent of the total allocation.

The ministries and departments have returned the money as they could not spend it. In the same period of last financial year, Tk 17,526 crore or 24.41 per cent was spent. In the ADP draft, the allocation for science, information and communication technology sector has decreased the most. The total allocation in this sector was Tk 13,121 crore. From there, the revised allocation has been reduced by Tk 5,039.63 crore to Tk 8,081.27 crore.

Khandaker Ahsan Hossain, head of the planning department of the Planning Commission, said that the allocation proposals for all ministries and departments will be presented at the meeting on the basis of demand. The meeting will approve the draft allocation proposal.

He said the reduced amount would be deducted from foreign sources and the allocation from the government's own funds would remain unchanged.

ADP implementation in July-January of the fiscal 2020-2021 has dropped to a 12-year low with no pace in development works although more than half of the fiscal year has elapsed.

According to the IMED report, only 28.45 per cent of the ADP allocation was spent on development projects in the first seven months of this fiscal year, down from 32 per cent in the last fiscal year. In the fiscal 2018-19, the rate was 34.43 per cent.

The rate of ADP implementation has not come down so much in any year since the fiscal 2009-10.

As of January, the ADP implementation has stood at Tk 61,048.53 crore. Of the amount, Tk 39,342 crore was spent from the government coffers, Tk 20,012 crore from external sources and Tk 1,694 crore from the implementing agency funds, said the IMED.

Implementation of the ADP usually gathers pace in the closing of a fiscal year. But this time, almost all work remains suspended, signaling another poor finish in ADP utilization.

Prof Mustafizur Rahman, former Executive Director of Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) told the Daily Observer, "At the beginning of a financial year, ministries and divisions show the least interest in ADP execution. But at the end of the year they spend the budget quickly, which badly affects project quality. "

He said the overall economy has been affected in the ongoing fiscal year. As a result, the ADP implementation rate decreased due to outbreak of coronavirus.





