Tuesday, 2 March, 2021, 4:59 PM
Home Front Page

Information Ministry’s name likely to be changed

Published : Tuesday, 2 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Staff Correspondent

The name of the Information Ministry is likely to be changed into 'the Information and Broadcast Ministry'.
"No decision has been finalized yet. A proposal was forwarded to the government to change the name," said Information Minister Hasan Mahmud on Monday while briefing media at his ministry.
Earlier, the name of the ministry was 'Information and Broadcast Ministry'. It was changed later. Keeping
the issue of broadcast media under consideration, the proposal was forwarded, he said.
There are lots of works, including supervision of televisions, radios, online newspapers, news portals and internet providers (IP), under the ministry.
During the period of Bangabandhu, its name was Information and Broadcast Ministry, he informed.
Following the names of other countries like India and Pakistan, the name was proposed. It will be tabled before the cabinet, he added.
Before changing the name, approval of the Prime Minister and the President will also be needed. It will take times, he added.
On the clash between police and Jatiyabadi Chhatra Dal activists in front of Jatiya Press Club, he said, "Press Club is a neutral organization. It's open for all people. Some people have tried to misuse it and thrown brickbats on police from it. It should not be done."
Regarding creation of fund for survival of the country's cinema halls, the minister said initially a fund of Tk 500 crore was created. It will be increased to Tk 1,000 crore, if needed. Borrowers have to pay off their loans in eight years.
Hall owners, who want to restart their cinema halls, rebuild the hall buildings and start new ventures would be given soft loans. The schedule banks will get the fund from Bangladesh Bank with only 1.5 percent interest while the borrowers will get loan in Dhaka at five percent and at other places at 4.5 percent interest, he said. As for the Digital Security Act, the Information Minister said the provisions of the DSA are almost similar to the laws of India and Pakistan.
Similar laws are also available in the USA, UK, Nepal, UAE, Germany, Australia and Singapore. "We have to ensure that the law is not being misused. We have to remain alert to the issue."
Earlier, the minister held a meeting with the leaders of the film exhibitors association in the ministry conference room.


