‘Locally-made refrigerator dominating country's market’

Locally-manufactured refrigerators are dominating country's refrigerator-market, holding 80 per cent of its total market share whereas, just a decade ago, Bangladesh was almost fully dependent on imported refrigerators to meet its demand.

Of the 80 per cent, Walton holds a lion share of 66 per cent while Marcel, Jamuna, Vision, Minister and other local manufacturers occupy the rest percentage, according to a survey, conducted by Marketing Watch Bangladesh (MWB), A Dhaka University based non-profit organisation.

The findings of the research were unveiled on Monday at a press briefing held at the conference room of Dhaka University Marketing department.

The research team was consisted of Marketing department chairman Professor Mizanur Rahman, Associate Professor Md Nazmul Hossain, Associate Professor Rafiuddin Ahmed and researcher Sakhawat Hossain.

The researchers came to the result after conducting direct interviews of 1,778 users of refrigerator while 662 consumers participated in online surveys.

Besides, a total of 10 focus group discussion and expert opinions were also included in the procedure.

The refrigerator industry in Bangladesh has seen a rapid growth since the last two decade and the tendency of purchasing refrigerators has increased at a large scale in rural areas in comparison with urban cities for affordable price, said one of the co-founder of MWB Dr Md Nazmul Hossain. -BSS