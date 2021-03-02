Video
Home City News

RU entry test from June 14

Published : Tuesday, 2 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Mar 1: A three-day admission test for the first year honours classes in 2020-2021 academic session of Rajshahi University (RU) will start from June 14.
The decision was taken in a meeting of the sub-committee related to the admission test held on Monday with RU Vice-chancellor Prof Abdus Sobhan in the chair.
Dean of Arts Faculty Prof Fazlul Haque confirmed this while talking to the newsmen saying the test will be held for 4,191 seats in three units this year.
Tests for the 'C' unit comprising the faculties of Science and Agriculture will be held on June 14, while June 15 has been set to hold the test for 'A' unit comprising the faculties of Arts, Law, Social Sciences and Fine Arts and Institute of Education and Research.
Finally, a test for the 'B' unit consisting of Business Studies Faculty and Institute of Business Administration will be held on June 16. Every day, the tests will be held in three shifts. According to the university sources, online registration for the admission test will begin from March 7 and will continue till March 18.
Upon completion of the scrutinizing process of the preliminary application, the qualified students have to submit the final application from March 23 and will continue till March 31.
Only the students, who have passed HSC/equivalent and 'A' level examinations in 2020, will be allowed to submit their entry test applications.
The university will allow 1.35 lakh students from the three units to take part in the entry test. Advertisements related to the admission test will be published in both national and local newspapers side by side with www.ru.ac.bd website in due time, the sources said.


