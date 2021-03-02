Islami party demands sedition case against those involved in Al Jazzera report

Bangladesh United Islami Party demanded filing sedition case against those involved in making and broadcasting the news titled 'All the Prime Minister's men' in Al-Jazzera, an international media.

In a statement given in different media on Sunday, its Chairman Ismail Hossain claimed that the report was prepared with some wrong information involving Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as part of anti propaganda against the present government and broadcasted expensing huge amount of money.

He urged the government and intelligence agencies to stay alert against the anti-government and anti-state elements and demanded exemplary punishment of the culprits.

At the same time, he also urged to the authorities concerned to take measures, so that they cannot commit any destructive activities in the street in the name of political programmes.







