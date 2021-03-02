12 DU students expelled, 151 suspended

Dhaka University (DU) authorities on Monday expelled its seven students for their involvement in digital fraud and using illegal means during admission tests and five of its affiliated seven college students for doing anti-disciplinary activities.

Two students were suspended occasionally for their involvement in digital fraud and using illegal means during admission tests while 149 students of the university and its affiliated colleges were suspended for different terms on the charge of using illegal means in academic examinations.

The decision to take administrative action against the students came from the meeting of university's Syndicate body, held on February 28 at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban, with DU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Akhtaruzzaman in the chair, DU Proctor AKM Golam Rabbani said.

Expelled seven students have enrolled in the university in different academic sessions from 2013-14 to 2016-17.

Earlier, on February 11, the Disciplinary Board of the university brought out the recommendations of expelling and suspending the students. -BSS







