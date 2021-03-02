2nd March: National Flag Day

Dear Sir

On March 2, the common people of Bangladesh supported the initiative of the then Daksu leaders. They protested the exploitation, injustice, oppression and injustice of the Pakistani ruling class. In fact, the hoisting of the newly designed flag inspires people to struggle for independence.



The hoisting of the flag shows that there is no alternative to an independent Bangladesh. After many long sacrifices of 9 months, independent sovereign Bangladesh emerged in exchange for blood. This flag is considered as our national flag now. People of various classes and professions started gathering in the Dhaka University area against the tyranny, oppression, exploitation and oppression of the Pakistani ruling class. The flag Bangladesh was hoisted by the then leader of Chhatra League ASM Abdur Rob.



Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman first hoisted the national flag with his own hands on 23 March 1971 at his residence in Dhanmondi. Besides, on this day in 1971, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman announced the first non-cooperation movement. The historic public meeting of March 7 at the racecourse ground was also announced on this day. The red circle symbolizes the new sun of freedom. Let us preserve the spirit of patriotism and work for a corruption free prosperous Bangladesh.

Mamun Hossain Agun

Dhaka College