Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 March, 2021, 4:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Seven die of COVID, 515 infected in 24 hrs      
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

2nd March: National Flag Day

Published : Tuesday, 2 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

Dear Sir
On March 2, the common people of Bangladesh supported the initiative of the then Daksu leaders. They protested the exploitation, injustice, oppression and injustice of the Pakistani ruling class.  In fact, the hoisting of the newly designed flag inspires people to struggle for independence.

The hoisting of the flag shows that there is no alternative to an independent Bangladesh.  After many long sacrifices of 9 months, independent sovereign Bangladesh emerged in exchange for blood.  This flag is considered as our national flag now. People of various classes and professions started gathering in the Dhaka University area against the tyranny, oppression, exploitation and oppression of the Pakistani ruling class. The flag Bangladesh was hoisted by the then leader of Chhatra League ASM Abdur Rob.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman first hoisted the national flag with his own hands on 23 March 1971 at his residence in Dhanmondi. Besides, on this day in 1971, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman announced the first non-cooperation movement.  The historic public meeting of March 7 at the racecourse ground was also announced on this day.  The red circle symbolizes the new sun of freedom. Let us preserve the spirit of patriotism and work for a corruption free prosperous Bangladesh.
Mamun Hossain Agun
Dhaka College



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2nd March: National Flag Day
The Covid-19 success story you never knew about
Bangladesh moves up
China and India’s diplomacy on Rohingya crisis
Diverse dimensions of Pakistan’s outreach to Sri Lanka
Online education: Story of dilemma and stress for students
Deceit in the name of bus seating service
Preserving our ecosystem


Latest News
Govt is prioritizing people’s food, housing, vaccination: PM
Quader condemns BNP’s independence’s function opening by ‘a convict’
BBC reporter detained by Ethiopian military
Dubai cat cafe hopes rescues will find purr-fect new homes
Google Workspace getting major overhaul
Amazon set to open first checkout-free grocery store in UK
Abu Dhabi’s de facto ruler consolidates control over ADNOC
Case filed against Al Jazeera with US federal court
Seven die of COVID, 515 infected in 24 hrs
CEC hits out at Mahbub Talukder over his remarks
Most Read News
I’ve become a scapegoat: Samia
Police bar left student alliances' bid to besiege Home Ministry
PM urges companies to motivate people about insurance
BNP wins mayoral post in Bogura
Erfan Salim cleared from drug charges
School teacher's hanging body recovered in Jhenidah
Arrests made at Barcelona football club after police raid
Denver family wows neighbourhood with snow art
Stop giving publicity to nuisance: FM on 13 diplomats’ jt statement
Rare turtle lays 27 eggs in Bagerhat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft