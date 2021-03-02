Anannyo holds annual staff conference

PABNA, Mar 1: The annual staff conference of Anannyo Samaj Kallyan Sangsta, a microfinance institution, was held in the district on Saturday.

The day-long conference was attended by all branch managers, assistant branch managers, and field-level officials and employees.

The first part of the two-part programme was presided over by Advocate Muhammad Mohiuddin, former president of Pabna Press Club (PPC), at 10am. It was inaugurated by Alhaj Advocate Ali, president of Pabna District Bar Association. The welcome speech was delivered by Borna Khatun, executive director of the Sangstha.

The second part was presided over by Advocate Zahir Ali Qaderi, Founder president of the institution.

Deputy Director of District Social Services Office Md. Rashedul Kabir attended the programme as chief guest. Former president of PPC Advocate Mohammad attended it as special guest.

Akhinur Islam Ramon, former general secretary of PPC, journalists Mustaq Ahmed Kiran and Mahbubul Haque Dudu, and others also spoke.

The day's programmes included sports, cultural events and raffle draw.

The first prize of the raffle draw was an LED TV and the second prize was a dinner set. A total of 16 prizes were distributed among the winners.

Six best managers, three assistant branch managers and workers were awarded for their outstanding contribution to the field of microcredit activities.