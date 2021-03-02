Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 March, 2021, 4:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Seven die of COVID, 515 infected in 24 hrs      
Home Countryside

Anannyo holds annual staff conference

Published : Tuesday, 2 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondent

PABNA, Mar 1: The annual staff conference of Anannyo Samaj Kallyan  Sangsta,  a microfinance institution, was held in the district on Saturday.
The day-long conference was attended by all branch managers, assistant branch managers, and field-level officials and employees.
The first part of the two-part programme was presided over by Advocate Muhammad Mohiuddin, former president of Pabna Press Club (PPC), at 10am. It was inaugurated by Alhaj Advocate Ali, president of Pabna District Bar Association. The welcome speech was delivered by Borna Khatun, executive director of the Sangstha.
The second part was presided over by Advocate Zahir Ali Qaderi, Founder president of the institution.
Deputy Director of District Social Services Office Md. Rashedul Kabir attended the programme as chief guest. Former president of PPC Advocate Mohammad attended it as special guest.
Akhinur Islam Ramon, former general secretary of PPC, journalists Mustaq Ahmed Kiran and Mahbubul Haque Dudu, and others also spoke.
The day's programmes included sports, cultural events and raffle draw.
The first prize of the raffle draw was an LED TV and the second prize was a dinner set. A total of 16 prizes were distributed among the winners.
Six best managers, three assistant branch managers and workers were awarded for their outstanding contribution to the field of microcredit activities.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Anannyo holds annual staff conference
The annual staff conference of Anannyo Samaj Kallyan Sangsta
Four people murdered in four districts
AL’s Rubel Bhat wins Raipur Municipality polls
Police Memorial Day observed in districts
Re-excavating Nando Canal  starts
Satkania Press Club President Syed Mahfuzunnabi Khokan
Woman crushed under train in Netrakona


Latest News
Govt is prioritizing people’s food, housing, vaccination: PM
Quader condemns BNP’s independence’s function opening by ‘a convict’
BBC reporter detained by Ethiopian military
Dubai cat cafe hopes rescues will find purr-fect new homes
Google Workspace getting major overhaul
Amazon set to open first checkout-free grocery store in UK
Abu Dhabi’s de facto ruler consolidates control over ADNOC
Case filed against Al Jazeera with US federal court
Seven die of COVID, 515 infected in 24 hrs
CEC hits out at Mahbub Talukder over his remarks
Most Read News
I’ve become a scapegoat: Samia
Police bar left student alliances' bid to besiege Home Ministry
PM urges companies to motivate people about insurance
BNP wins mayoral post in Bogura
Erfan Salim cleared from drug charges
School teacher's hanging body recovered in Jhenidah
Arrests made at Barcelona football club after police raid
Denver family wows neighbourhood with snow art
Stop giving publicity to nuisance: FM on 13 diplomats’ jt statement
Rare turtle lays 27 eggs in Bagerhat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft