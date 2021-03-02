Four people murdered in four districts

Four people including a woman were murdered and 10 others injured in separate incidents in four districts- Brahmanbaria, Nilphamari, Rajshahi and Sirajganj, in two days.

BRAHMANBARIA: A 27-year-old woman allegedly killed her mother in Banchharampur Upazila of the district on Sunday morning as she did not get money for buying drugs.

Deceased Rahima Begum, 50, was the wife of Babul Mia, a resident of Dashami Village in the upazila.

Police, however, detained accused Papia Begum.

Police and local sources said Papia wanted money from her mother to buy yaba tablets.

As Rahima Begum did not agree to give her money, an altercation took place in between them at around 6am.

At one stage, Papia hacked Rahima with a machete, leaving her critically injured.

The injured was taken to Banchharampur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Banchharampur Police Station (PS) Razu Ahmed confirmed the incident.

NILPHAMARI: A man was killed and two others were injured in a clash between supporters of two councillor candidates at Ward No. 5 in Syedpur Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Chhotan Adhikari, 40, a resident of Munshipara area in the upazila. He was a supporter of councillor candidate Nazrul Islam Royel.

The incident occurred outside of Saidpur Women's College Centre at around 2pm.

Syedpur PS OC Abul Hasnat Khan confirmed the incident.

RAJSHAHI: A sexagenarian man has been hacked to death in Mohanpur Upazila of the district for allegedly stealing rice from a mosque.

The incident took place in Khayra Matikata Village under Maugachhi Union at around 8:30pm on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Kobbas Ali, 60, a resident of the village.

Maugachhi Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Al-Amin Biswas said some 20 kilograms of paddy have been stolen from a local mosque a few days ago.

Villagers alleged that Kobbas Ali's nephew Saddam Hussein, 20, had stolen the rice. However, the mosque committee president has settled the matter in an arbitration.

But some locals did not accept it that led to a tension in the area.

As a sequel to it, Kobbas Ali had an altercation with them at around 8pm.

At one stage, both sides locked in a clash that left at least seven people including Kobbas and his two sons injured.

The injured were taken to Mohanpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Kobbas Ali dead, the UP chairman added.

SIRAJGANJ: A man was hacked to death and two others received injuries over family feud in Shahjadpur Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Deceased Bhutto Molla, 40, was the son of late Bono Molla, a resident of Fakirpara Village under Gala Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said an altercation took place in between Bhutto and Siddiq Molla over family issues at night.

As a sequel to it, Bhutto was hacked by some of his family members to injure,

Later, he died on the way to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH).

Two persons including Bhutto's wife were also injured at that time.

They were admitted to SZRMCH.

However, police arrested three people on Sunday morning and a murder case was filed with Shahjadpur PS in this connection.

The PS OC Shahid Mahmud Khan confirmed the incident.







