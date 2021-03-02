

AL’s Rubel Bhat wins Raipur Municipality polls

The election to the municipality was the part of the 5th phase of the 29 municipality polls that were held on February 28.

Gias Uddin Rubel Bhat bagged 8,402 votes while his nearest BNP nominated candidate ABM Zilani got 1,439 votes, and Jamat-e Islami-backed retired professor Monir Ahmed got 325 votes.

Gias Uddin Rubel Bhat is a member of the youth and sports sub-committee of the central AL.

District Election Officer and Returning Officer Muhammad Nazim Uddin declared the unofficial results of the election on Sunday evening after counting votes by electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Other mayoral candidates were Abdul Khaleq of Bangladesh Islami Andolan, independent candidate and Sramik League leader Masud Uddin and suspended AL leader Md Nasir Uddin Sagir.

Earlier, on Sunday morning, voting began by using EVMs at around 8am in nine polling centres under nine wards of the municipality with 23,631 voters and continued till 4pm without any break.

On the other hand, Abu Naser Babu of Ward No.1, Mahbubur Rahman Rizvi of Ward No. 2, Yusuf Hossain of Ward No. 3, Anwar Hossain Bahar of Ward No. 4, Zakir Hossain Noman of Ward No. 5, Aynul Kabir Monir of Ward No. 6, Mehdi Hasan Sishir of Ward No. 7, Md Abul Hossain of Ward No. 8 and Rubel Prodhaniya of Ward No. 9 have been elected councillors.

Nazma Ara Moni, Ferdousi Akter Swapna and Shamsun Nahar Lily have been elected reserve councillors.







