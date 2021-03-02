Video
Tuesday, 2 March, 2021
Countryside

Police Memorial Day observed in districts

Published : Tuesday, 2 March, 2021
Our Correspondents

Police along with some family members of martyred policemen placing wreaths at the monument on the DC office premises in Pirojpur Town on Monday. photo: observer

Police along with some family members of martyred policemen placing wreaths at the monument on the DC office premises in Pirojpur Town on Monday. photo: observer

Police Memorial Day-2021 was observed in districts including Gaibandha, Kishoreganj and Pirojpur on Monday as elsewhere in the country, with a call to honour the police members who sacrificed their lives on duty.
GAIBANDHA: To mark the day, district police organised different programmes to show respect to their departed colleagues.
Police officials led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Muhammad Towhidul Islam placed wreath on the temporary monument set up at Gaibandha Police Lines in the district town at around 11am.
A rally was also brought out from the police lines and ended at the same venue after parading the main streets of the town in the morning.
Later, a discussion meeting was organised at the drill shed of the police lines at noon.
SP Muhammad Towhidul Islam attended the meeting as chief guest.
District Awami League (AL) General Secretary Abu Bakar Siddique and Gaibandha Municipality Mayor Md Motlubour Rahman, among others, were also present as special guests at the programme.
The speakers said people are grateful to the policemen who sacrificed their lives while discharging their duties to maintain the law and order, and their sacrifice has made the police force proud.
The government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave the approval to observe the Police Memorial Day since 2017 to pay homage to the police officials who lost their lives on duty, they added.
Later, the family members of 30 deceased policemen were given flowers and gifts by the guests on the behalf of the district police.
All the officers-in-charge of seven police stations in the district, among others, also attended the programme.
KISHOREGANJ: In this connection, the district police administration organised a discussion meeting at the drill shed of Kishoreganj Police Lines in the town.
Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Shamim Alam was present as chief guest while SP Md Mashrukur Rahman Khaled BPM (Bar) presided over the meeting.
Zila Parishad Chairman Md Zillur Rahman, District Unit AL President Advocate Kamrul Ahsan Shahjahan, Government Pleader Vijay Shankar Roy and Public Prosecutor Shah Azizul Haque attended the meeting as special guests.
Additional SP (Administration) Md Mizanur Rahman moderated the programme.
Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) SP Shahadat Hossain, Journalist Saiful Haque Mollah Dulu and Assistant Sub-Inspector Alamgir Hossain, among others, also spoke at the programme.
Later, the family members of the late policemen were given to a reception.
PIROJPUR: To mark the day, the district police organised different programmes on the SP office premises in the town.
District police, PBI, CID and Pirojpur In-service Training Centre offered floral tribute at the Martyr Police Monument.
SP Haiatul Islam Khan, ASP (Crime and Administration) Mollah Azad Hossain, ASP (Sadar Circle) Thander Khairul Hasan and family members of the policemen who sacrificed their lives during the duty were present in the programme.
Later, a dua-munajat was offered for the peace of the departed soul of the martyred policemen.


« PreviousNext »

