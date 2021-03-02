Video
Tuesday, 2 March, 2021, 4:57 PM
Foreign News

India urged to shelter Rohingya

Published : Tuesday, 2 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM

KOLKATA, Mar 1: Human Rights Watch and Rohingya Muslim refugees in India urged the government on Monday to provide refuge to 81 Rohingya people whose boat has been drifting in the Andaman Sea for over two weeks.
Since last month, India has been providing food, medical and technical aid to Rohingya crammed on a fishing boat that was found drifting in international waters after it left southern Bangladesh. The Rohingya had hoped to reach Malaysia but the boat's engine developed technical snags.
Eight people on board the boat have died and many of the 81 survivors are sick and suffering from extreme dehydration, having run out of food and water four days into their journey.
India's coast guard has repaired the vessel but was not permitting it to enter Indian waters, and instead wanted it to return to Bangladesh.    -REUTERS


