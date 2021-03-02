ASEAN to meet on Myanmar

SINGAPORE, Mar 1: The Association of Southeast Asian Nations' (ASEAN) foreign ministers will hold a special meeting on Tuesday to discuss Myanmar, Singapore's foreign minister said, calling for the immediate release of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

"A special ASEAN foreign ministers meeting will be convened via video conference tomorrow and where we will listen to the representative of the Myanmar military authorities," Vivian Balakrishnan said in parliament on Monday.

He also called on the Myanmar military authorities to desist from the use of lethal force, "and to take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation to prevent further bloodshed, violence and deaths."

On Monday, protesters in Myanmar marched in defiance of a crackdown by security forces that killed at least 18 people the previous day. -REUTERS







