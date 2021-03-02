Video
BJP keeps mum on implementing CAA in Assam: Priyanka Gandhi

Published : Tuesday, 2 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

GUWAHATI, Mar 1: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday claimed that BJP leaders talk about implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in various parts of the country, but lack the courage to mention it in Assam.
Assam witnessed violent protests against the CAA in 2019 and five persons lost their lives.
The grand alliance of the Congress and six other parties will form the government in Assam after the election as people are fed up with the false promises made by the BJP, she said.
"The BJP makes tall promises before elections but during the next five years, they do nothing to fulfil them and people have realised it," the Congress leader told reporters after addressing a meeting of party workers here. BJP leaders move around the country talking about implementing the CAA but are silent about it when they come to Assam, Priyanka said.
"They lack the courage to mention it in the state and people of Assam should never allow them to even talk about it, let alone implement it," she said. The objective of the CAA is to grant Indian citizenship to people of minority communities Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, who had come to India till December 31, 2014 due to religious persecution in these countries.    -ET


