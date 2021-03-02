Video
Home Sports

Fortis FC, Swadhinata KS register victory in BCL

Published : Tuesday, 2 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Fortis Football Club and Swadhinata Krira Sangha won their respective matches of the Bangladesh Championship League (BCL) Football held on Monday at Bir Shreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.
In the day's match, Fortis Football Club beat Dhaka Wanderers Club by 3-2 goals.
In the day's match, Hasanuzzaman struck twice in the 32nd and 44th minute while he was well supported by Ziku who netted a lone goal in the 60th minute for Fortis FC.
Sakib and Mujahid netted one goal apiece for Dhaka Wanderers Club in the 11th and 75th minute respectively.
In the day's second match, Swadhinata Krira Sangha defeated Uttara Football Club by 2-0 goals with Russel and Humayan scored one goal each for the winners in the 8th and 50th minutes respectively.
A total of 12 renowned clubs are taking part in the league.
The clubs are NoFeL Sporting Club, Farashganj Sporting Club, Victoria Sporting Club, Agrani Bank Limited Sports Club, Fakirerpool Youngmen's Club, Dhaka City Football Club, Wari Club, Dhaka Swadhinota Krira Sangha, Karwan Bazar Pragati Sangha, Dhaka Wanderers Club, Fortis FC Limited and Uttara Football Club.     -BSS


