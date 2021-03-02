Video
Home Sports

Bangladesh Premier League

Mohammedan face Muktijoddha SKC today

Published : Tuesday, 2 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited face Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra (SKC) today in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football with both the sides are aiming to improve their position in the points table by winning the match.
The match kicked off at 3 pm at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.
The traditional black and white Motijheel outfit is not in a comfortable position at the moment in the points table as they stand at sixth position with 16 points which included four victories and they must be taken to the field tomorrow to win the match against Muktijoddha.
On the other hand, Muktijoddha's condition in the points table is more miserable. The freedom fighters stand at eleventh position in the points table with nine points from ten matches which included only two victories.
They have been struggling from the beginning of the league to improve their performance but to tell the truth they have completely failed to form a standard quality team this season.
In the day's another match of the 12th round fixture on Tuesday, Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club meet old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society scheduled to be held at Bangabandhu National Stadium at 4 pm.
Sheikh Jamal currently stand at second position in the points table with 22 points from ten matches which included six wins while Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society place at tenth position in the points table with nine points from the same number of outings including two victories.
Sheikh Jamal, who yet not concede any defeat in the ongoing league, must be aiming to carry out the same performance in tomorrow's match against Rahmatganj while the traditional old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj are also looking forward to improving their position in the points table to win tomorrow's match against Sheikh Jamal.     -BSS


