Tuesday, 2 March, 2021, 4:56 PM
Sports

Saif register sixth win in BPL

Published : Tuesday, 2 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

A moment of the match between Saif Sporting Club and Bangladesh Police Football Club in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS), Dhaka, on Monday.

Saif Sporting Club registered their sixth victory in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football beating Bangladesh Police Football Club by 4-1 goals held on Monday at Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS) in the capital.
Thanks to Saif's Nigerian forwards John Okoli for his prolific form in the league. The Nigerian forward struck twice today while he was well supported by fellow mates Kenneth Ikechukwu and midfielder Sazzad Hossain with a one goal each for Saif. Jamir Uddin scored a lone goal for Bangladesh Police FC.
The winners lead the first half by 2-0 goals.
Saif SC launched several attacks in the beginning of the match but failed to take lead lacks of proper finishing. However, their best moment came in the 44th minute when forward Kenneth Ikechukwu gave Saif a deserving lead in the match.
Forward John Okoli, doubled the lead scoring the second goal in the 45+2nd minute of the match. After the resumption, Jamir Uddin of Bangladesh Police Football Club pulled one back in the 61st minute while John Okoli scored his second and third for Saif in the 87th minute of the match while midfielder Sazzad Hossain sealed the victory scoring the fourth goal for Saif in the
90+4th minute of the match.
The day's win saw, Saif moved to the fourth position in the points table for the first time with 19 points from 11 matches while Bangladesh Police Football Club remained at their previous credit of 12 points playing the same number of outings.
Saif Sporting Club clearly dominated the entire proceeding and notched their deserving victory while Bangladesh Police Football Club were totally off colored, except the day's lone goal.
Bangladesh Police Football Club will play their next match against Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra scheduled to be held on Thursday (March 4) while Saif SC will face Brothers Union Club on Friday (March 5). Both the matches will be held at the same venue.
Today's matches
Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra at Shaheed Drirendranath Datta Stadium at 3 pm and Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society vs Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club at BNS at 4 pm.     -BSS


