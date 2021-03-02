Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 March, 2021, 4:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Seven die of COVID, 515 infected in 24 hrs      
Home Sports

Shahnewaz Shahid named as women's cricket team coach

Published : Tuesday, 2 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has recently appointed former batsman Shahnewaz Shahid as the head coach of Bangladesh Women's cricket team.
His appointment came after Mark Robinson decided not to join here as the coach citing family reasons, BCB Women's Wing Chairman Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel said.
Shahnewaz will be in charge as interim head coach for two series-the upcoming Bangladesh Games and the home series against South Africa Emerging side.
South Africa is scheduled to arrive on March 28 to play five-match one-day series.
"We have appointed Shahnewaz as our head coach for national women's team on an interim basis. He will oversee the home series against South Africa Emerging side and the Bangladesh Games," Nadel said on Monday.
Nadel informed that the BCB have spoken with the Bangladesh Olympic Association (BCB) and included three-team 50 over competition in the Bangladesh Games, scheduled from March 6 to 12.
The ODIs will replace T20s so that women cricketers can have some practice ahead of the South Africa series.
"Since we haven't played cricket for a long time, the Bangladesh Games is the preparation ground for us ahead of the home series against South Africa," he said.
"Because we have ICC World Cup Qualifier in 50-over format as well as the series against the tourists in 50-over format, we have asked BOA to change the format for us that was initially planned to be a T20 affair," he said.
However Nadel is confident of recruiting a foreign coach ahead of the ICC World Qualifier campaign.
"Robinson was expected to come but eventually it didn't work out due to the Covid-19 issue," he remarked.
The Women's team however currently has been in intense practice for preparing them well for the Bangladesh Games and South Africa series.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ManU frustrated by penalty row in Chelsea stalemate
Lukaku keeps Inter's title push on track
Sri Lanka gets Moody to revive cricket
Barcelona confirm police search at club offices, several arrests made
'Written off' Liverpool still ready to fight: Klopp
Fortis FC, Swadhinata KS register victory in BCL
Mohammedan face Muktijoddha SKC today
BFF foreign technical, coaching staff get vaccinated


Latest News
Govt is prioritizing people’s food, housing, vaccination: PM
Quader condemns BNP’s independence’s function opening by ‘a convict’
BBC reporter detained by Ethiopian military
Dubai cat cafe hopes rescues will find purr-fect new homes
Google Workspace getting major overhaul
Amazon set to open first checkout-free grocery store in UK
Abu Dhabi’s de facto ruler consolidates control over ADNOC
Case filed against Al Jazeera with US federal court
Seven die of COVID, 515 infected in 24 hrs
CEC hits out at Mahbub Talukder over his remarks
Most Read News
I’ve become a scapegoat: Samia
Police bar left student alliances' bid to besiege Home Ministry
PM urges companies to motivate people about insurance
BNP wins mayoral post in Bogura
Erfan Salim cleared from drug charges
School teacher's hanging body recovered in Jhenidah
Arrests made at Barcelona football club after police raid
Denver family wows neighbourhood with snow art
Stop giving publicity to nuisance: FM on 13 diplomats’ jt statement
Rare turtle lays 27 eggs in Bagerhat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft