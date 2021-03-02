Shahnewaz Shahid named as women's cricket team coach

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has recently appointed former batsman Shahnewaz Shahid as the head coach of Bangladesh Women's cricket team.

His appointment came after Mark Robinson decided not to join here as the coach citing family reasons, BCB Women's Wing Chairman Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel said.

Shahnewaz will be in charge as interim head coach for two series-the upcoming Bangladesh Games and the home series against South Africa Emerging side.

South Africa is scheduled to arrive on March 28 to play five-match one-day series.

"We have appointed Shahnewaz as our head coach for national women's team on an interim basis. He will oversee the home series against South Africa Emerging side and the Bangladesh Games," Nadel said on Monday.

Nadel informed that the BCB have spoken with the Bangladesh Olympic Association (BCB) and included three-team 50 over competition in the Bangladesh Games, scheduled from March 6 to 12.

The ODIs will replace T20s so that women cricketers can have some practice ahead of the South Africa series.

"Since we haven't played cricket for a long time, the Bangladesh Games is the preparation ground for us ahead of the home series against South Africa," he said.

"Because we have ICC World Cup Qualifier in 50-over format as well as the series against the tourists in 50-over format, we have asked BOA to change the format for us that was initially planned to be a T20 affair," he said.

However Nadel is confident of recruiting a foreign coach ahead of the ICC World Qualifier campaign.

"Robinson was expected to come but eventually it didn't work out due to the Covid-19 issue," he remarked.

The Women's team however currently has been in intense practice for preparing them well for the Bangladesh Games and South Africa series.






