Mohammedan getting former Army chief Abdul Mubeen as president

Country's famed football club Mohammedan Sporting Club is getting the former Chief of Army Staff General (retd) Abdul Mubeen as the new president as the ex-army man is the only candidate who submitted his form for the post in time.Monday was the last date of submitting form for the post. The other two persons who collected form for president post didn't submitted their forms for the post. The two were Kazi Firoz Rashid, MP and the club's former president also Orion Group Chairperson Obaidul Karim.General (retd) Abdul Mubeen is a new member of the club.A total of 20 forms were submitted for the other 16 posts of club directors. The final list of candidates will be announced on the fourth of March while the Election for the Executive Committee will be held on the sixth of March.