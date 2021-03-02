Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 March, 2021, 4:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Seven die of COVID, 515 infected in 24 hrs      
Home Sports

Bangabandhu National Archery

Qualification rounds roll on today

Published : Tuesday, 2 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Sports Reporter

The qualification rounds of Bangabandhu National Archery Championship 2021 is set to begin today (Tuesday) at 8:30 am at Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox's Bazaar.
On the day, the State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP will inaugurate the championship as the chief guest at 3:00 pm at the same venue.
City Group Senior Deputy Brand Manager Rubaiet Ahmed, Bangladesh Archery Federation (BAF) President Lt Gen (retd) Moinul Islam, Vice-President Anisur Rahman Dipu, General Secretary Kazi Razib Uddin Ahmed Chapal and other officials will be there as special guests.
With a view to help players develop ability to do well in strong wind, BAF is arranging the 12th edition of the four-day national championship in the tourists' city. This time, around 150 archers of 40 teams are taking part in the championship.
The meet will be played in ranking round and elimination round and there will be 10-gold medal, 10-silver medal and 10-bronze medal events. The championship is scheduled to finish on the fourth of March.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ManU frustrated by penalty row in Chelsea stalemate
Lukaku keeps Inter's title push on track
Sri Lanka gets Moody to revive cricket
Barcelona confirm police search at club offices, several arrests made
'Written off' Liverpool still ready to fight: Klopp
Fortis FC, Swadhinata KS register victory in BCL
Mohammedan face Muktijoddha SKC today
BFF foreign technical, coaching staff get vaccinated


Latest News
Govt is prioritizing people’s food, housing, vaccination: PM
Quader condemns BNP’s independence’s function opening by ‘a convict’
BBC reporter detained by Ethiopian military
Dubai cat cafe hopes rescues will find purr-fect new homes
Google Workspace getting major overhaul
Amazon set to open first checkout-free grocery store in UK
Abu Dhabi’s de facto ruler consolidates control over ADNOC
Case filed against Al Jazeera with US federal court
Seven die of COVID, 515 infected in 24 hrs
CEC hits out at Mahbub Talukder over his remarks
Most Read News
I’ve become a scapegoat: Samia
Police bar left student alliances' bid to besiege Home Ministry
PM urges companies to motivate people about insurance
BNP wins mayoral post in Bogura
Erfan Salim cleared from drug charges
School teacher's hanging body recovered in Jhenidah
Arrests made at Barcelona football club after police raid
Denver family wows neighbourhood with snow art
Stop giving publicity to nuisance: FM on 13 diplomats’ jt statement
Rare turtle lays 27 eggs in Bagerhat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft