Qualification rounds roll on today

The qualification rounds of Bangabandhu National Archery Championship 2021 is set to begin today (Tuesday) at 8:30 am at Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox's Bazaar.

On the day, the State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP will inaugurate the championship as the chief guest at 3:00 pm at the same venue.

City Group Senior Deputy Brand Manager Rubaiet Ahmed, Bangladesh Archery Federation (BAF) President Lt Gen (retd) Moinul Islam, Vice-President Anisur Rahman Dipu, General Secretary Kazi Razib Uddin Ahmed Chapal and other officials will be there as special guests.

With a view to help players develop ability to do well in strong wind, BAF is arranging the 12th edition of the four-day national championship in the tourists' city. This time, around 150 archers of 40 teams are taking part in the championship.

The meet will be played in ranking round and elimination round and there will be 10-gold medal, 10-silver medal and 10-bronze medal events. The championship is scheduled to finish on the fourth of March.









