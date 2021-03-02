Assault On Cops 13 BNP activists remanded

Some 13 BNP men were placed on a Five-day remand each by a Dhaka court on Monday in a case filed over assaulting police personnel in front of National Press Club on Sunday.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Asaduzzaman Noor passed the order as Sub Inspector Md Abdullah also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced them before the court with a ten-day remand plea each.

The remanded BNP men are Manjurul Alam, Ataur Rahman, Masud Rana, Shafikul Islam, Shahi Raj, Ahsan Habib Bhuiyan, Kabir Hossain, Monwarul Islam, Ariful Haque, Anisur Rahman, Khandaker Anik, Abu Hayat Md Julfikar and Ramjan Ahmed Tapan.

BNP men and its student wing JCD tried to hold a rally in front of the National Press Club on Sunday, without taking prior permission from the police.

As police asked them to clear the street, the BNP men started to throw brick chips on police and some even attacked the law enforcers with sticks and bamboos.

In this connection Sub Inspector Palash Saha of Shahbagh Police Station filed a case against 47 leaders and activists of BNP.

Besides, 200 to 250 anonymous people have been made accused in the case.