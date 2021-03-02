Video
Home Back Page

Suu Kyi hit with two new criminal charges

Published : Tuesday, 2 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

YANGON, Mar 1: Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi appeared at a court hearing via video conferencing on Monday, the first time her lawyers had seen her since she was detained in the Feb. 1 military coup.
Supporters meanwhile marched in several towns and cities in defiance of a crackdown after the bloodiest day so far in the aftermath of the coup, with security forces killing at least 18 people in protests on Sunday. Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters in the main city Yangon on Monday.
Suu Kyi, aged 75, looked in good health during her appearance before a court in the capital Naypyidaw, one of her lawyers said. Two more charges were added to those filed against her after the coup, she said. "I saw A May on the video, she looks healthy," lawyer Min Min Soe told Reuters, using an affectionate term meaning "mother" to refer to Suu Kyi. "She asked to meet her lawyer." The Nobel Peace laureate, who leads the National League for Democracy (NLD), has not been seen in public since her government was ousted and she was detained along with other party leaders. She was initially charged with illegally importing six walkie-talkie radios.     -REUTERS



