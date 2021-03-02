Doraiswami for Dhaka-Delhi best possible understanding

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami on Monday laid emphasis on ensuring the best possible understanding between Bangladesh and India, as the two countries are set to take the ties to a new height.

While inaugurating the renovated Media Centre at the Jatiya Press Club, the High Commissioner termed Bangladesh media "vibrant, free, colourful and very vocal". "I would say very vocal media that you've in Bangladesh." JPC President Farida Yasmin, General Secretary Elias Khan, Joint Secretary Mainul Alam and Treasurer Shahed Chowdhury were, among others, present. The High Commissioner said he is delighted to be here at the JPC in this big and important month as the partnership between the two countries is going forward.

He said the JPC is a place that encapsulates the spirit of Bangladesh and thanked the JPC for giving them an opportunity to become partner in upgrading the media center.

"I hope this helps facilitate your very important works." Talking about very special celebrations marking the 50 years of Bangladesh's independence, Doraiswami said they value and respect the independence and the story of struggle of Bangladesh. -UNB









