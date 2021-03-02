Trump hints at 2024 bid, repeats election lies

NEW YORK, Mar 1: Former President Donald Trump on Sunday hinted at another run for the White House in 2024 while repeating his discredited claims that Democrats "stole" the 2020 election.

Trump made the remarks during a speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida. Trump says he has no plans to launch a new political party, telling a conservative conference in Florida that it would split the Republican vote.

In his first speech since Democrat Joe Biden became president, he also hinted that he might run for office again in 2024. Trump strongly criticised his successor, saying US policy had gone from "America first to America last". The 74-year-old former president was cheered by supporters when he appeared on stage at the Hyatt Regency Hotel more than an hour late. Many people in the crowd were not wearing masks. "I stand before you today to declare that the incredible journey we began together four years ago is far from over," he said. -REUTERS







