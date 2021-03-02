Police showed tolerance while handling JCD protesters: Kamal

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Monday said that police showed utmost tolerance during Chhatra Dal's programme in front of Jatiya Press Club on Sunday.

"We saw a lone police personnel had been severely beaten up. You all saw that police showed their maximum tolerance there," he said calling upon the Jatiya Press Club authorities to remain alert so that no outsiders can go inside.

Normally, police don't enter the press club premises. One or two might have entered inside on Sunday as brick chips were being thrown from inside the club premises and police had to tackle the situation showing maximum tolerance, the home boss came up with the remarks at a programme marking the Police Memorial Day 2021.

Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed presided over the programme. Earlier, he placed wreath at the monument of Police Staff College

He mentioned that a significant number of police personnel die every year while discharging their professional duties.

Expressing shock at the deaths of members of police, the Minister informed that some 457 police personnel of different ranks died in 2020.







