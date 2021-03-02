Video
latest Seven die of COVID, 515 infected in 24 hrs      
Home Back Page

CPA evicts illegal occupants from 78 acres of Laldiar char

Published : Tuesday, 2 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 1: The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) has successfully completed an eviction drive on Monday at Laldiar Char to set up a multi-purpose terminal there. The CPA has erected fencing surrounding the 78 acres of land.
CPA secretary Mohammad Omar Faruk said, "557 policemen, 100 members of Rapid Action Battalion and 300 workers took part in the eviction drive led by six magistrates as per our previous announcement."
"The families shifted their homes to another area before the eviction. That's why we didn't have to use bulldozers or other equipment. Now we are working on putting Barbed wire around 52 acres of the area," he added.
The port official further said that the fencing will be completed in a couple of days. However, the government primary school and mosque at Laldiar Char will not be demolished for now.
26 acres of land had been acquired in 2019. He said that a total of 1700 illegal occupants had been living over 52 acres of land.
Meanwhile, the CPA had taken the step to construct a container terminal styled, Laldia Multi-purpose Terminal under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in order to enhance the container handling capacity of the country's premier maritime port.
The CPA has taken the project at a cost of Taka around 3000 crore on 52 acres of land at Laldiar at the estuary of the river Karnaphuli.
The project will be funded by the five members of a consortium with the help of Asian Development Bank (ADB).  The project involves the construction of bulk cargo and container handling terminal including the construction of berths, storage facilities, loading and unloading facilities, an administrative space and the installation of equipment with safety and security systems.  
The new Laldiar Multi-purpose Terminal will be equipped with two berths for the handling of containers from geared ships as well as two berths for the handling of dry bulk and break bulk general cargo.  The project will be implemented within 36 months.
It may be mentioned that around 1,700 families have been living illegally in the project area is one of the main problems for implementation of the project.
India's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, Dubai-based company DP World, French Bolloré SA, Baijing's Chaina Harbour and Engineering Company Ltd and Singapore's Global Port Services were shortlisted for building the Laldiar Terminal. The Laldiar Terminal will have the handling capacity of 3 lakh Twenty-Foot Equivalent Unit or TEUs of container per year.


