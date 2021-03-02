Haji Salim’s son Irfan relieved of drug case

A Dhaka court on Monday relieved Irfan Salim, son of Haji Salim, of a drug case.

Metropolitan Magistrate Shahinur Rahman exonerated him following acceptance of a probe report submitted by Chawkbazar Police Station.

On February 18, another Dhaka court exempted Irfan from an arms case filed by Chawkbazar police. Police submitted the final report on the two cases on Jan 5 as police did not find any ingredients in those cases. On February 13, police submitted the charge sheet against Irfan and four others in a case filed over the assault of a navy officer.







