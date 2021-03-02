Video
Home Back Page

BNP boycotts UP polls sensing defeat: Quader

Published : Tuesday, 2 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Staff correspondent

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday said BNP has boycotted the union parishad elections sensing that people would not vote for BNP candidates.
He came up with the remark while speaking at the extended meeting of AL Dhaka North City unit through videoconferencing from his official residence here.
Speaking as the chief guest, Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said by voting for boat in the fifth phase of municipality polls, the country's people have proved that they are in favour of development and achievement of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Mentioning that different development projects of the country are now visible, he said BNP did not show any success of development and that is why drought has emerged in its politics.
Calling upon the AL Dhaka city leaders to resist all the BNP's intrigues, Quader said the country's development advancement being carried out under the courageous and skilled leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been lauded around the world. But, he said, BNP leaders are now involved in conspiracy to oust the government. The AL general secretary said there is no issue in the country to wage a movement, which puts the BNP in trouble.
Without finding a proper issue to wage a movement, he said, BNP is trying to hold straws to survive like a sinking person.
Quader said Sheikh Hasina, with strong morale of people's love and patriotism, is moving forward towards reconstructing 'Sonar Bangla' dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.


