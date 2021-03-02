Japan, UNHCR sign $10m deal to provide water supply to hosts, Rohingyas

Japan and the UN Refugee Agency signed an USD 10 million agreement to improve water supply and distribution systems for Rohingya refugees and host communities in Teknaf of Cox's Bazar.

The agreement was signed by UNHCR Bangladesh Assistant Representative Yumiko Kashiwa and Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh ITO Naoki at the UNHCR country office in Dhaka on Sunday, a release said on Monday.

The project will be implemented in the next three years in collaboration with the Economic Relations Division (ERD), the Department of Public Health and Engineering (DPHE), the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief (MODMR) as well as the deputy commissioner of Cox's Bazar, according to the release.

Teknaf upazila in Cox's Bazar has been facing challenges in ensuring safe access to water for local population for many years. The situation has become even more challenging following the influx of Rohingya refugees forced to flee from Myanmar in recent years.

This contribution will help stabilise the water supply, and to improve the living conditions of both communities, according to a statement of the UNHCR.







