Eight C-19 deaths, 385 cases in a day

The country witnessed eight more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Sunday, taking the death toll from the virus to 8,408, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As many as 385 new cases were detected during the period, bringing the number of coronavirus

cases in the country to 546,216.

Besides, 817 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 496,924 with a 90.98 per cent recovery rate,

A total of 13,411 samples were tested at 215 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 4,044,027 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The latest day's infection rate was 2.87 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 13.51 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.54 per cent.

Among the deceased of Sunday, six were men and two were women. Five of them died in Dhaka and three in Chattogram divisions. All the deceased died at different hospitals.





