BNP won’t participate in UP polls: Fakhrul

Published : Monday, 1 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

After participating in all parliamentary, city corporation and municipality polls under the present government and Election Commission (EC), BNP on Sunday decided not to take part in the upcoming union parishad polls blaming the government for its interference.
Giving the announcement of boycotting the upcoming
Union Parishad (UP) elections, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday said, the party will not take part in the polls as the government 'nakedly interfere' in all local government elections and by-polls in various UP and municipalities.
At a press conference held in the Gulshan BNP chairperson's office, Mirza Fakhrul said, "That's why we have taken the decision not to nominate anyone in the local government elections in future."
Fakhrul said, "BNP took part in the local elections under extremely unfavorable conditions because we believed in democracy. But the EC failed to conduct free and fair elections in a bid to implement the agenda of the unelected government."
Mentioning that BNP had always opposed party nominations in local government elections Fakhrul Islam said, "In this dire situation, the BNP has decided not to participate in the forthcoming UP elections,"  "The government is reluctant to give freedom of expression to the people through the Digital Security Act," said BNP Secretary General.
"We strongly condemn and protest it. We hope that the government will refrain from all these heinous acts, move away and give the people a chance to establish their rights." He said.


« PreviousNext »

