Monday, 1 March, 2021, 8:39 AM
Case Under DSA

Court rejects bail, remand pleas for Kishore

Published : Monday, 1 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Sunday rejected both remand and bail pleas for cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore, one of the accused in the Digital Security Act case against late writer Mushtaq Ahmed.
Earlier on 4 February, police submitted charge sheet against three people, including cartoonist Kishore and writer Mushtaq, in the case.
Writer Mushtaq Ahmed died on Thursday night in jail custody.
Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jashim passed the order after Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua submitted a prayer before the court on Sunday.
In the application, the lawyer informed the court that Kishore has been 'inhumanely tortured' following his arrest last year, and said steps should be taken against those responsible for the torture.
Kishore has been in jail for over nine months alongside Mushtaq, who died in custody on Thursday
On February 23, the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police filed a petition seeking a three-day remand for Mushtaq and Kishore, just two days before the former's death in jail.
On May 6 last year, Abu Bakar Siddique, Assistant Director of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) 3, filed a case against 11 people, including Mushtaq Ahmed and Ahmed Kabir Kishore, with Ramna Police Station on charges of spreading rumours and carrying out anti-government propaganda.



