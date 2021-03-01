50 JCD men hurt in clash with police

At least 50 leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) were injured as police charged batons as they gathered on Sunday in front of the National Press Club in the city protesting the death of writer Mushtaq in jail.

Several police personnel were also injured during clash. Police, however, said JSD brought out a protest procession without any prior permission of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

The incident took place when the JCD activists led by BNP Joint Secretary General Habibun Nabi Sohel were gathering in front of Press Club to protest the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed in jail.

Police charged baton on the protestors for violating the DMP ban while JCD activists attacked police using sticks and throwing brickbats on police during the clash.

Earlier, DMP imposed a ban on organising any rally, mass gathering for such events in Dhaka city without its prior permission.

Police said the JCD activists started hurling brickbats targeting police, which forced the law enforcers to charge batons on them and fire tear gas shells.

At least 50 people, including police and journalists, were injured in the incident. They are now undergoing treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Police also claimed that BNP and JCD activists staged a demonstration in front of Press Club at about 11:30am protesting the government's decision to strip late president Ziaur Rahman's gallantry title of 'Bir Uttam'.

The demonstrators also damaged some motorcycles and buildings around the area. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was scheduled to join the programme.

Later chased by the law enforcers, some BNP leaders took shelter inside the Press Club locking the main gate. A tense situation was prevailing in the area centering the incident.

Sajjadur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner (Ramna Zone), said they dispersed the JCD men as they tried to hold a programme without prior permission.

Sazzadur Rahman claimed that it was a pre-planned attack of the JCD activists on policemen. Stern action would be taken against them, he said.









