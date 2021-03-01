Video
Home Front Page

Golden Jubilee Of Independence

BNP opens programme today

Published : Monday, 1 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Staff Correspondent

BNP will inaugurate the yearlong Independence Day celebration programme at a hotel in the capital today.
BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman will inaugurate the programme as the chief guest and Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, the convener of the Independence Day celebration committee, will preside over the ceremony.
Other leaders including Mirza Fakrul Islam Alamgir will be present as special guests.
As part of the programmes, the party has a plan to hold a grand rally at Suhrawardy Udyan in the
capital on March 30.
Khandakar Mosharraf said their party will celebrate the golden jubilee of independence throughout the year, and they will announce the programmes in every running month for the next month. "So, we're now announcing the programmes for the month of March."  
In addition to the year-round blood donation programme, the party will organize essay competitions, fairs, discussion meetings and seminars.


