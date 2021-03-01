Jaishankar arrives March 4

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will arrive in Dhaka on March 4 to finalise Prime Minister Norendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh scheduled for March 26.

Modi will be on a two-day visit to Bangladesh to join the celebrations of Bangabandhu's birth centenary, golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence, and 50th year of Dhaka-New Delhi diplomatic ties.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Norendra Modi will hold a bilateral meeting on March 27. Several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) are set to be signed during the meeting," a senior official of the Foreign Ministry told the Daily Observer on Sunday.

Connectivity through roads, rail and water way, Indian LoC, solar energy, scope to enhance cooperation in defense area, joint river management and water sharing, cross-border railway line, border management, review bilateral relations and regional and international developments, Rohingya repatriation and all other issues will come for discussion in the PM-level meeting, the official added.

"It has been decided that prior to the meeting between the two prime ministers, home, commerce, power, water and shipping secretaries of the two countries are likely to meet to discuss the potentials of cooperation in their respective areas. However, only home secretaries had discussed the border related issues," the official said.

Bangladesh and India held foreign secretary-level talks in New Delhi in January for assessing cooperation between the two countries in the areas of water, commerce, connectivity and security, among other issues.

There is a possibility of holding a secretary level meeting of the Joint Rivers Commission of the two countries before the official visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a senior official of the Water Ministry said.

"We send a request letter to the Indian water ministry to know the date of the meeting, however, we are waiting for the reply," the official said.













