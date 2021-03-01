Video
Surge in patients with diarrhoea at icddr,b hospital

Published : Monday, 1 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
HM Imam Hasan

Asma Khatun brought her newborn baby from Louhajong in Munshiganj for treatment at the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) hospital at Mohakhali in the capital.
Standing in the line carrying the sick baby on her lap for admission, she said her baby had been suffering from diarrhoea and is vomiting for the past four days. Although the diarrhoea has stopped to some extent but the vomiting has not, so she brought the baby on the advice of their local doctors.
Shima Begum, mother of a two-year-old daughter, who came from Gazipur with her sick daughter, said, "My girl has been vomiting and suffering from diarrhoea continuously for four days. Even after     feeding Orsaline her baby didn't not get well and when the baby's body went limp she brought her here."  Although the winter season is hardly over patients have started to increase in the icddr'b.
A total of 591 diarrhoea patients were admitted to icddr,b in the last 24 hours. At the time of the Coronavirus pandemic, the average number of patients was 100 to 150 a day but now the number has increased almost four times, that is, about 600 patients are being admitted daily.
It is seen that most diarrhoea patients are coming to the icddr,b Hospital from different parts of Dhaka and surrounding districts of Gazipur, Narsingdi, Narayanganj and Munshiganj.
The number of children and the elderly is higher among the admitted patients.
After entering the hospital, guardians wait in line to get their wards admitted. Due to coronavirus, almost everyone wears a face mask and tries to follow health rules. Some even lie on mats on the walkway outside the hospital tent waiting for admission.
"Despite the increase in the number of patients in the hospital, the rate of patient growth is normal," said Pradeep Kumar Vardhan, Chief Physician of icddr,b.
Pradeep Kumar said, "The number of patients had dropped to 100 or 150 at the time of the pandemic. Now the number of patients has increased but not above the average at this time of the year. Diarrhoea is a waterborne disease, so the city dwellers should give importance to drinking pure water."
ASM Alamgir, Chief Scientific Officer of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said, "The season is changing and at this time this type of diseases can occur. But it's not a serious issue as the disease is treatable. People should follow the general rules including washing hands thoroughly with soap after coming out of the toilet."
He also advised that breastfeeding infants up to six months of age should not be fed powder milk as a complementary food.  


