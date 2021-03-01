Video
Police to take over abandoned army camps in CHT

Published : Monday, 1 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent

The government has decided to use the abandoned army camps in the Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT) for ensuring safety and protection of the hill people. To ensure it, the Home Ministry will deploy police forces at the abandoned army camps.
"The hill people have been facing unwanted bloodsheds for lack of law enforcers. Once the police forces are deployed, the authority would be able to resist the unwanted killing in the area," Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal told reporters after a meeting with the hill leaders.     Earlier, the minister held a meeting with the delegation of CHT Jana Sanghati Samity (JSS) led by its Chairman Jyotirindra Bodhipriya Larma (Santu), also chairman of CHT Regional Council and one of the signatories of CHT Peace Treaty, in his ministry conference room.
After the meeting, the Home Minister said, "You have seen that the people of three hill districts have been experiencing bloodshed for sometimes. The unwanted bloodshed continues. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked us to put attention in the area."
"We have got a report from a team formed under the leadership of an additional secretary. They have mentioned the reasons for the violence. They have also given several recommendations to stop it. After consulting with the stakeholders including public representatives like parliament members, upazila parishad chairmen and law enforcement agencies, we have decided to implement some conditions of the peace treaty," he added.
He said although most of the conditions of treaty have already been implemented, some are still unimplemented. Those will be implemented gradually after consulting with the stakeholders.
"In the meeting, we have discussed the issues and they agreed to cooperate with the government in implementing the entire peace treaty," he claimed.
The Home Minister said, "Initially, we have decided to use the abandoned army camps for ensuring law and order. They have left the camps after the treaty. But, we have to maintain the law and order for ensuring safety and security of the hill people."
Regarding development of hill area, the minister said that the PM has asked us to ensure development of the area like other districts. "We have discussed the issues in the meeting. We had held several meetings on the issues. Not only ensuring peace, development of the area will also continue like in other districts," he added.
"Not only in army camps, police will be deployed everywhere wherever it's needed. Modern police will be deployed in the hills areas, so that peace can be reinstated," he further added.
Some people have been misusing firearms in the hill areas for creating panic among the people. In the meeting, Santu Larma agreed to assist the government in preventing extortion in the hill areas along with bringing peace back by resisting use of firearms, he said.


