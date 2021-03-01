CHT turns into a death trap once again   

The CHT has turned into a death trap for the inhabitants as killings go unabated in the three districts of Rangamati, Bandarban and Khagrachhari, according to Intelligence agencies.

Samar Bijay Chakma, Union Parishad Member of Ward No. 1 of Rupkari Union, was gunned down in broad daylight by Santu Larma's men in Rangamati's Baghaichhari Upazila on Wednesday. Rupkari was a supporter of MN Larma faction. Local sources told the Daily Observer that Samar Bijay Chakma was killed by PCJSS-Santu Larma group.

Bachnu Marma, 55, President of Awami League's Rajbali Union Ward No.7 unit has been shot dead in Bandarban Sadar Upazila on February 22 last year. Bachnu Marma, was also killed by Santu Larma's assailants.

Usui Prue Marma, Jubo League Vice President of Ward No 3 of Chitmarm Union, was killed by Santu Larma's men at Headman Para area in Kaptai Upazila of Rangamati on April 1 in 2020. Locals confirmed that Usui Prue Marma was also killed by Santu Larma's men.

Local Awami League leaders demanded exemplary punishment for the culprits and swift action from the local administration in recovering illegal arms from the militant groups.

Naniarchar Upazila Chairman Shaktiman Chakma has been shot dead on 3 May in 2018. Shaktiman, leader of Jana Sanghati Samiti (MN Larma), was shot dead while entering his office.

On May 4, at least 5 people were killed in an armed attack on their way to the funeral of Shaktimaan Chakma. The deceased included the top leaders of UPDF Democratic Tapan Jyoti Barma, Sujon Chakma, Setulal Chakma and their car driver Sajib.

A high official of an intelligence agency preferring anonymity told this correspondent on Saturday that the killing of Samar Bijay Chakma Union Parishad chairman has created panic among the local people.

Four organizations-all local, ethnic community-based-allegedly involved in most of these clashes are Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (PCJSS-Santu Larma), Jana Sanghati Samiti (Reformist-MN Larma), United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) and UPDF (Ganatantrik).

Security agencies and rights groups say over 500 people have been killed in the last 20 years of bloody conflict, alongside numerous abductions and assaults. There has been little respite from the conflict despite the informal treaty made between the four groups. The bloody conflict, alongside numerous abductions and assaults were conducted by these four militants groups.

Law enforcement agencies have been unable to apprehend the key players behind such criminal activities.

Since then, regional political parties have engaged in clashes, mostly in Rangamati and Khagrachhari, and since then there have been waves of attacks.

When a member of one group is attacked, shortly after, that group carries out an attack in retaliation, but none of the groups ever claim responsibility for the killings.

PCJSS was formed in 1972 and split into two-PCJSS and UPDF-in 1998. The PCJSS saw another faction, PCJSS (MN Larma) in 2010. The main PCJSS is currently led by Jyotirindra Bodhipriya Larma, also known as Shantu Larma.







